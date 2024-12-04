Jessica Lynn's "A Very Merry Classic Christmas"

× Expand Jefferson Center

Jessica Lynn’s record-breaking and award-winning “A Very Merry Classic Christmas” has become a genuine holiday tradition, rivaling, and even eclipsing some of the biggest Christmas spectaculars. Touring nationwide, this fun-filled, interactive family sleigh ride through the most wonderful time of the year was named by press as the “#1 Great Thing to Do in The Area for The Holidays.”

A sell-out performance every year, the show is a full multi-media presentation featuring dancers, choirs, surprises, and special FX. With all of the traditional holiday songs you know and love, people of all ages become a part of the show and experience the magic of Christmas while raising money and collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

*Please consider bringing new, unwrapped toys to the lobby of the theatre the night of the show to donate to Toys for Tots

DISCLAIMER:

Please be aware that “A Very Merry Classic Christmas” is designed to be an immersive and interactive experience. As part of the festivities, you may be exposed to the following elements:

Snow: Our enchanting winter wonderland may include simulated snowfall during the performance.

Strobing and Lighting FX: The concert features dynamic lighting effects, including strobing and intense visual displays. Attendees with sensitivities to light effects are advised to take necessary precautions.

Props in the Audience: To enhance audience engagement, our performers may interact with the audience using various props. Please be prepared for objects entering the audience space.

Fog and Haze: The use of fog and haze machines is part of the show’s atmospheric effects. If you have respiratory concerns or sensitivities, please take any necessary precautions.

Additional Special Effects: Our production may include other special effects to create a magical ambiance. These effects contribute to the immersive nature of the concert.

By purchasing a ticket and attending the event, you acknowledge and agree to the potential exposure to these elements. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience, so if you have specific concerns or questions about any of these elements, please contact the promoter at production@jessicalynnmusic.org, in advance.

Tickets:

Bronze: $30

Silver: $35

Gold: $40

Platinum: $45

Premium Loge: $55

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.