Jeter Farm Fall Festival & Country Store
to
Jeter Farm 181 Blue Ridge, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Join us this fall for an afternoon full of fun on the farm!
If you are young or just young at heart you will enjoy getting lost in the corn maze, visiting the farm animals, or playing in the barnyard. Visit our Country Store that is stocked with all locally made, VA Grown, and VA finest products and crafts. Enjoy ice cream, local apple cider, fresh kettle corn, and on Saturday and Sunday grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and, roasted corn! We currently do not have a handicapped accessible wagon available. Service dogs only please, no outside pets.
September 24- Oct 30, 2022
Saturday 9 am - 6 pm
Sunday 12 pm - 6 pm
Last hayrides leaves at 5pm
Weekday 9am-1pm by field trip reservation only
Find us on Facebook for weather information, updates, and lots of photos. We hope to be included in your family's fall traditions!
$15 General Admission Includes
corn maze * hay rides *slides
barnyard zoo * games * and more!
*2 and under no charge
*Cannons are separate per shot
** All pumpkins are sold separately
- Gourds
- Small pie pumpkins
- Carving Jack-o'-lantern u-pumpkins
- Prepicked carving pumpkins
- Heirloom pumpkins (different colors and shapes)