Jethro Tull's Martin Barre

Introduction

In 1969, a band of four English musicians arrived in New York and literally took America by

storm. Over the next 50 years, this legendary band accumulated over 65 million record sales and a following of loyal fans that are the envy of rock bands worldwide! This band was Jethro Tull.

At the center of Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, renowned for his formidable

mastery of historic riffs, power chords and soaring melodic solos. Martin Barre celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades at his new show A Brief History of Tull. The show will feature a special visual presentation that, together with the music, highlights the 50 years of Jethro Tull musical career.

Classic Tull hits played throughout the interactive performance include songs from legendary albums such as Thick As A Brick, Aqualung, Stand Up, Songs From The Wood, A Passion Play, Heavy Horses and many more…

He will be bringing a spectacular show with his touring band, featuring the iconic voice of Dan Crisp on lead vocals, Alan Thomson on bass and Darby Todd on drums.

Join us as Martin takes you back on the formidable journey of Jethro Tull - it will be a show you will not want to miss!

Martin Barre

Martin Barre, Jethro Tull’s guitarist for over 43 years. His sound and playing was a major factor in their success. Album sales have exceeded 60 million units and they continue to be played worldwide, representing an important part of classic rock history.

Martin’s guitar playing has earned him a high level of respect and recognition. His solos were voted 25th best solo ever in the USA and 20th best solo ever in the UK for his playing on Aqualung. His playing on the album Crest of a Knave earned him a Grammy award in 1989.

As well as numerous Jethro Tull albums, Martin has worked with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Joe Bonamassa and Chris Thompson and has shared the stage with such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin.

Band Line Up

Martin Barre - Lead

Dan Crisp - Vocals, Guitar

Alan Thomson - Bass

Darby Todd - Drums

Effective Monday, March 21, 2022, Harvester Performance Center will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend our shows. In addition, we will no longer require masks to be worn during performances.

The Harvester may still implement COVID precautions such as masking and entry requirements on a per-show basis when requested by the artist. When special protocols apply, we will clearly indicate them on the show’s ticket page so that guests can be prepared when they arrive.

In addition, if you feel ill, are running a fever or displaying other symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please refrain from attending Harvester events. This helps us keep other guests, staff, volunteers and performers safe and healthy.

We are pleased to be able to update our precautions as the CDC revises its own guidelines. We will continue to monitor public health guidance and may adjust our protocols as conditions change. For the latest information, visit the FAQ page on our website and the ticket pages for the events you wish to attend.

If you have questions about our protocols or the requirements for a specific show, please contact our box office at 540-484-8277 or info@harvester-music.com.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you to the Harvester!