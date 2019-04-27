Jimi Hendrix Show - War Chile (and Special Guests)

War Chile is a rock band of the Southern Appalachians increasingly known for its inventive original music. The band has also earned esteem from critics and fans alike for a technical and musical proficiency that allows it to explore in first-rate fashion the music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Rush, Pearl Jam, Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan and a host of traditional blues and rock artists.

The band is led by Brian Gray on vocals, bass and guitar, with Mason Jennelle on drums and Henry Lazenby on guitar. The band has also enjoyed the contributions of Jay Gladden on bass and Paul Tressel on keys, both accomplished musicians in their own right.