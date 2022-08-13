JJ Grey & Mofro at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Shannon Peters JJ Grey Eblast JJ Grey

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on-site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

We accept cash or credit cards. Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Food will be available onsite from local food vendors. Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer, and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times sort of a mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human. When you see JJ Grey and his band Mofro live—and you truly, absolutely must—the man is fearless. Onstage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty. Grey and his current Mofro lineup offer grace and groove in equal measure.