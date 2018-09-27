Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today’s vastly growing stand-up comedians, Koy sells out comedy clubs and theaters across the nation with his infectious, explosive energy on stage. The comedian pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, which inspires humor across all boundaries.

In 2005, Koy had the “opportunity of a lifetime,” when he performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, which ultimately ended in a standing ovation from the audience. Since then, Koy has had two highly-rated and successful comedy specials on Comedy Central – Don’t Make Him Angry and Lights Out. In 2017, Koy released his 3rd comedy special, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle, as a Netflix Original.

$38, $48, and $113 VIP