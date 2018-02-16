A rare combination of new and authentic, equal parts romance and grit. Joan preserves bachata’s roots and expands on them "Soriano’s music is gorgeous. He displays an emotionally powerful voice, versatility with bachata’s classic style of guitar playing, and compelling original compositions about love and loss." Dr. Deborah Pacini Hernandez, author, “Bachata: a social history of Dominican popular music” Born in the rural countryside near Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Joan Soriano fashioned his first guitar from a tin can and fishing line and has never looked back. Soriano plays steel string bachata with equal parts romance and grit. The Afro-infused rhythm that permeates his music has made him a favorite among dancers. As a boy Joan received little formal education. The seventh of 15 children, Joan left school to help his father farm the family's land. But Joan’s destiny was for something else. Forming a band with his young brothers and sisters, he began to perform at neighborhood events. Nicknamed “Los Candes” (after their father Candelario) the band became a local sensation. At age 13 Joan hitched a ride to Santo Domingo and went on to nurture his talent working with some of the island’s greatest bachata stars. read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/joansoriano