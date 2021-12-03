Joe Bonamassa is finally getting back on the road. For over a year, the live concert industry came to a full stop. During this time, Bonamassa put his efforts into raising money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program. This relief fund is dedicated to assisting touring musicians unable to make a living due to the pandemic. Now that venues are opening back up, he’s back on the road where he feels most at home, performing for his fans.