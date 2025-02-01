Joe Gatto: LET’S GET INTO IT Featuring Mark Jigarjian

× Expand Berglund Center

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Most recently, he toured for two years with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” in sold out theaters across the United States, Canada and Australia. Prior to that, he has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends founded in 2022 which operates on Long Island, NY focusing on mainly senior and unwanted dogs. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called "Two Cool Moms" on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. An accomplished author of two titles - his self published book “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing up Italian” and also his children’s picture book published through Penguin Random House “Where’s Bearry?”

Joe lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two adorable children, his pack of dogs and cannolis.

Ticket Prices: $59.75, $49.75, $39.75 / VIP Meet & Greet (post show) ADD On- $100

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:00pm

16+ Suggested