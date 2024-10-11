× Expand Dr Pepper Park -2024 FB & IG - 2 Joe Nichols at Dr Pepper Park

Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most-lauded recording artists. A 21st century traditionalist, Nichols is an artist who is both timely and timeless – one who has racked nearly 2 billion music streams including a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that blurs the boundaries between country music's past and present. It's an approach that has earned Nichols three GRAMMY nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. Nichols’ additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times “Best-Albums-of-the-Year” nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets on CBS to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, Entertainment Tonight and Austin City Limits. He also made his big screen debut in the feature film, Murder at Yellowstone City.

Nichols released his long-awaited new album, Good Day For Living, on February 11, 2022. The 13-song collection features previous single and title track, “Good Day For Living,” his first top 20 and rising at country radio in nearly a decade. His brand new radio single, “Brokenhearted” – also from his Good Day For Living album and written by Rhett Akins, Marv Green, and John Thomas Harding, officially impacted country radio on June 20 and was among the most added.

