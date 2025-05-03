Joe Troop's Truth Machine

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Over the years, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joe Troop (Larry & Joe, Che Apalache) has carved himself a niche as an “artivist,” entwining music and social justice. He has now recruited some of his favorite festival friends from the old-time and bluegrass scene to form a political protest powerhouse, the Truth Machine:

Joe Troop (banjo, guitar, vocals), Lu Furtado (guitar, vocals), Deb Shebish (fiddle), Olivia Fernandez (mandolin, vocals) and Jimmy Washington (bass).

In addition to songs for social justice, they also play love songs. Couldn't we all use more of that?

Doors 7:30 p.m. | Starts 8:00 p.m.

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show

BUY TICKETS