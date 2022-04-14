Joel Ross Good Vibes

For the past several years, Joel Ross has been refining an expression that’s true to his sound and his generation. In 2019, the vibraphonist-composer released his anticipated Blue Note debut KingMaker to eruptive critical acclaim. He’s topped the DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star category for vibraphone, and in 2017 he became one of the youngest artists to receive a coveted Residency Commission from The Jazz Galery.

