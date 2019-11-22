Joey Alexander Trio

Joey Alexander, who at the age of 14 had already recorded two GRAMMY®-nominated studio albums, 2015’s 'My Favorite Things' and 2016’s 'Countdown', continues to grow as a player. His work continues to draw from his inspirations of the past, while putting his own progressive stamp on the music by constantly exploring. Born in 2003 in Bali, Alexander lived in Jakarta from age eight to ten and then moved to New York City in 2014, where he has experienced one of the most ascendant careers ever seen in jazz. READ MORE at joeyalexandermusic.com