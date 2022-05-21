Joey DeFrancesco
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Raised in Philadelphia, this is where the foundation of his musical roots in Jazz, Blues and other musical art forms were born. To hear Joey DeFrancesco today, his music embodies the traditional art form infused with a distinct modern approach, just part of what makes his music unmistakably his own.
"He has dominated the instrument and the field as no one of his generation has.” – Chicago Tribune
