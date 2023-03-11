Joggin for your Noggin 5k, 1 mile fun run, and virtual event

to

Rivers Edge Sports Complex Reserve Avenue, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

5k

1 Mile Fun Run (not timed)

Virtual 5k on your own

A fundraising event benefiting survivors of brain injury through Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia. While the race occurs in Roanoke at River's Edge North along the Roanoke River Greenway, you are welcome to participate anywhere virtually. Proceeds support survivors of brain injury throughout Southwest Virginia and parts of Central and Southside Virginia.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Leisure & Recreation
5403441200
to
