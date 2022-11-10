John H. Bowles Presents Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture in North India

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts John H Bowles presents Mithila Medley

Come join John H. Bowles, Art Curator at Radford University Art Museum, as he takes us on a journey through the Mithila art exhibition. This exhibition focuses on the Dalit myths and artistry of Mithila, a region in northeast India and southeast Nepal famous for its ancient and contemporary traditional arts and culture. They specialized in depictions of daily life, nature, and their distinctive rituals and myths relating to the worship of their deities.