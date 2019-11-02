Long considered a “songwriter’s songwriter,” JOHN PRINE is a rare talent who writes the songs other songwriters would sell their souls for. Evidence of this is the long list of songwriters who have recorded gems from his extensive catalog, including Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, the Everly Brothers, John Denver, Kris Kristofferson, Carly Simon, Ben Harper, Joan Baez, and many others. With immeasurable accolades, including two Grammy's and the distinction of being one of the few songwriters honored by the Library of Congress and US Poet Laureate, Prine is more than a musician…he is an American treasure.

Long before the awards, all the concerts and many, many albums, John Prine trudged through snow in the cold Chicago winters, delivering mail across Maywood, his childhood suburb. "I always likened the mail route to a library with no books," says John Prine. "I passed the time each day making up these little ditties." Many of the songs he penned on the route landed on his classic self-titled debut record.