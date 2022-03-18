× Expand cs music

The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is pleased to present Johnny Cash Now at The Granada Theater on Friday, March 18 from 7-9 PM. Tickets are available at bluefieldgranada.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person during movie showtimes at the theater, or M-F from 11 AM – 3 PM at the Movie Scoops Gelato Shop adjacent to the theater.

Johnny Cash Now tribute honors the memory of Cash by playing the songs from the three phases of his career, including hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 90s. Gray Sartin honors the memory of Cash by playing the songs and using the vintage style instruments of the original show.

Gray Sartin is from Mobile, Alabama. He holds a bachelor's degree from Jacksonville State and a master’s from Georgia State. He started performing at the age five by appearing in a car commercial, and he started playing guitar at age ten. At the age of nineteen, he won a comedy contest doing an impression of Rodney Dangerfield. He’s been professionally performing as a lead singer and guitar player for twenty-one years. In 2011, Gray created the Johnny Cash Now tribute show and started performing nationwide.

Gray said, “We try to trigger memories people want to experience again.” The Johnny Cash Now tribute show will include a tribute to Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. People will hear the most famous and recognizable songs from Johnny Cash artists. These songs generate dancing, singing, laughter and enthusiasm. The show is made up of professional musicians from Nashville and has traveled throughout the U.S.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at bluefieldgranada.com