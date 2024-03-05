× Expand Berglund Center

The music never stops in JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience. Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration is like nothing you’ve seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again! In addition to never-before-seen footage and on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists will split singing duties to perform even more Cash hits, as well as tunes by artists of the time including The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins and June Carter Cash.

Ticket Prices: $202, $152, $112, $82, $62

Parking: $10

Show Start time: 8:00pm