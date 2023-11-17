Johnny Dynamite and the Blood Suckers with Ranger Maid & Lucy The Spy

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

J﻿ohnny Dynamite and the Blood Suckers

John Aaron Morisi better known by his stage name Johnny Dynamite is an American multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter. Inspired by the illustrative work of his grandfather, Morisi took on the name of one of his most iconic characters, an anti hero detective from the underworld; "Johnny Dynamite". Morisi started his career playing in bands with DIY self-releases on Bandcamp, playing local shows in his native New York City and building up an audience through extensive touring and festival appearances. His solo debut “Heartbroken” (2020) garnered the attention of Philadelphia's Born Losers Records who released his sophomore effort “Sleeveless” (2021) to critical acclaim from publications such as Post-Punk.com, Under The Radar Magazine, and CVLT Nation.

Over the course of his first two solo albums, Morisi has emerged as a succinct storyteller and songwriter. The character’s inside Morisi’s dream world are lucid, manic, and brimming with pangs of nostalgia. Poised against dark and atmospheric instrumentals, Morisi’s harrowed vocal delivery and lyrics paint a picture of lost youth, hopeless romanticism, and teenage rebellion. Morisi blends many different genres and connects the dots between different pockets of subculture; equal parts glossy new wave and anthemic rock n’ roll. Morisi’s signature beat centric production style incorporates big stadium drum samples, dreamy alternate guitar tunings and ethereal retro synth patches. Morisi’s sound has been compared to legacy acts such as Pet Shop Boys, INXS, and The Cure as well as more modern acts such as MGMT and M83.

Ranger Maid is a shoegaze adjacent band, formed In 2022, that features bone-shaking guitar hooks, explosive drumming, and high-energy performances.

L﻿ucy The Spy is a Roanoke post punk band.

F﻿riday, November 17th, 2023

D﻿oors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$﻿10 Advance | $13 Day of Show