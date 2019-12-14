Join Santa for Brunch! at The Merc

× Expand Art by Kate Nipper Brunch at The Merc

Santa is coming to the Merc! Join us Saturday morning and enjoy a delicious brunch while getting to mingle with Ol' St. Nick. Enjoy games and bingo with Santa, and grab a photo with him, too! (Photography available for purchase by Captured by Kate Nipper Photography)

Two seating times: 10AM & 12:30PM. Tickets are $16! (plus tax & gratuity) — includes admission and mean with beverage.

Reservations required.

Call to purchase tickets! (540) 994-5659 ext. 1

www.brunchatthemerc.com