JoJo Hermann (of Widespread Panic) and Big Chief Juan Pardo

Don't PANIC...but you don't want to miss this one.

JoJo Hermann (of Widespread Panic) and Mardi Gras Indian Chief Juan Pardo are once againcombining forces to bring the New Orleans Funk and Mardi Gras Indian Culture to ya’.With an all-star lineup of NOLA based musicians (Kirk Joseph, Jake Eckert and Eddie Christmas),this show promises to comprise a special night of funk meets the living art & history of theMardi Gras Indian tradition.JoJo to start the evening with a set of solo piano with Big Chief and Co. to follow…and a finalecollaboration celebrating the music and magic of the funkiest city on Earth... New Orleans,Louisiana.If you like it “fonky”, this show is for you…

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.