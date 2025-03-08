Jon Foreman's musical journey began in a California garage filled with surfboards. These were the humble beginnings of multi-platinum selling, Grammy Award winning alt-rock band SWITCHFOOT.

As the stages and crowds grew larger, Foreman felt the need for personal connection more than ever. So after the lights, and smoke, and crowd-surfing died down, Jon began singing his acoustic songs in the parking lot behind the venue.

It was these "aftershows" that inspired his first four solo EPs in 2007: Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer: Twenty-four understated songs that showcased a new side of his songwriting proficiency. These were followed up by another series of EPs in the spring of 2015 titled, "The Wonderlands" - featuring twenty-four songs, a song for every hour of the day.

2015 welcomed the release of "The Wonderlands" twenty-five more songs that underscored Foreman’s unique way of seeing the world. The project was an attempt to craft a song for every hour of the day, accompanied by an unprecedented attempt to play 25 shows in 24 hours, a daunting feat that would become the feature documentary, "25 IN 24".

In 2021, Foreman released his first full length record, “Departures” - a meditation on the polarities of the human experience: faith and doubt, life and death.

As a true songwriter’s songwriter, Foreman’s songs have been sung by a truly wide array of artists including: Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph, the Jonas Brothers, and Jon Bellion. From Mandy Moore to Meatloaf, his work is appreciated by quite a disparate cross section of the populace.

His latest work, “In Bloom,” was crafted to accompany a drive down the coast on a California afternoon. Nuanced and subtle, the collection is a return to the restraint of Foreman’s first solo effort.