September 22 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm

Combining timeless melodicism with forward–thinking lines and textures, the music of Jonathan Kreisberg continues to attract a growing international fan base. His compositions have been performed by his groundbreaking quartet on five continents. As a guitarist, his sound and technique has influenced the next generation of players and he continues to study and push ahead the evolution of the instrument in Jazz. Jonathan has led various groups including such notables as Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart, Gary Versace, Will Vinson, Kevin Hays, Mark Ferber, Matt Penman and Scott Wendholt among others. For the past 7 years Jonathan has also been a constant collaborator with NEA jazz master Dr. Lonnie Smith, who says of Kreisberg “He is a passionate musician with great vision, and he is constantly in fiery pursuit of innovation.”

General Admission: $35