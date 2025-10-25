× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Critics have said Josh is not a cerebral palsy comic; he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. However, his closest friends describe him as “a d-bag.”

Josh made his television debut on Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia. His story has been featured on Fox, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and CNN. He was the first comedian to perform stand-up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was named Best Winning Reality Show Guest on Live with Regis and Kelly and made standout appearances on Comics Unleashed. He has appeared twice on Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops on CMT and made his late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He became the first comic to premiere a stand-up special on the big screen when 7 More Days in the Tank was shown in movie theaters across the country. It also aired on Bravo Network. Josh starred in Comedy Central Presents: Josh Blue in 2011. His third one-hour special Sticky Change aired on Showtime and Netflix. In 2016, Josh released his fourth one-hour special, DELETE on HULU and Amazon. Josh dropped a music CD Josh Blue and the Hooligan Stew Review with some original songs. It has been described as “Tom Waits meets the Muppets.”

Josh is a repeat guest on such nationally syndicated radio programs as NPR’s Talk of the Nation, The Mancow Show, and numerous podcasts including Getting Doug with High, and WTF with Mark Maron. He has been featured in numerous print publications including People Magazine and The New York Times. Josh is all over social media with over 1 million views on his YouTube clips and almost one million followers on Facebook.

Josh represented the United States in eight countries as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team. Josh and his team were thoroughly disgraced in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece, by not scoring a single goal. He is a single father living in Denver, CO, with his son, Simon, and his daughter, Seika. He also boasts a girlfriend.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $66 | Regular Reserved - $45 | VIP Tables - Sold Out

Click here to purchase tickets.