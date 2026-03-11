× Expand Courtesy Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Known for his unmistakable, buttery baritone and timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 233 million views. Currently, Turner has 6 billion career global streams. His debut album, Long Black Train, released 22 years ago and was certified Platinum by the RIAA with nearly 1.5M album sales, 1.4M track downloads, and over 331.2M life-to-date streams. The lead single of the same name was also certified 2x Platinum, making up over 1.1M track downloads and over 275.7M global streams. In July 2025, Turner celebrated the 20th Anniversary of his signature song "Your Man," and in 2021 released Your Man (Deluxe Edition) celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the reimagined video featuring his wife, Jennifer, who starred in the original video.

Turner's latest release on MCA Records, This Country Music Thing, has acquired 10M release-to-date global streams and debuted Top 10 on the Country Albums chart. From this project, he's released "Two Steppin' On The Moon," which garnered him an invitation to perform for NASA astronauts, on the International Space Station, from Mission Control at Houston's Johnson Space Center. He was also asked by NBC's TODAY to perform "Unsung Hero" for Veterans Day, a song he wrote about his granddaddy who served in WWII. This past May, Turner released the official music video for “Unsung Hero,” which debuted on CMT and the Paramount Times Square Billboard in NYC.

A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove Awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for “I Saw The Light” featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album. Grammy-nominated Turner has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto in his home state of South Carolina (2023), the highest civilian honor, and was inducted into the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame (2024). Turner released his first Greatest Hits album in fall of 2023 and is currently crisscrossing America on the This Country Music Thing Tour in support of his recent album release of the same name. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund for the Arts to help students pursue their studies in these fields. More than 20 students have been recipients since the fund's inception. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met when they were both students at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons. For more information, please visit www.joshturner.com.

