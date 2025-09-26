Journey Tribute: Separate Ways The Band

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Meet up with friends at Dr Pepper Park on Friday, September 26, 2025, for the Separate Ways The Band concert, the ultimate tribute to the music of Journey -- part of the Flashback Concert Series.

Have you ever wished you could have the authentic Journey experience in the days of the masterful voice of Steve Perry and the supreme musicianship and chemistry of Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Ross Valory and Steve Smith? Are you ready to be taken on a Journey like never before? Now is your chance! Separate Ways the Band, the Ultimate Tribute to the music of Journey, truly defies description, featuring Danny Gagliano, Mick Loro, Michael Corsaro, Paul Vassa and Tommy Stewart, five amazing musicians recreating the music of Journey.

This is the closest you’ll get to see the early-mid 80’s line-up of Journey live, ever. An accurate portrayal of the Steve Perry era is duplicated in every way. Experience all of the subtle nuances, inflections, harmonies and visual gratifications of seeing the original Journey show. Separate Ways The Band brings the highest level of musicianship to the audience while showing a true respect for the music of Journey. An evening with Separate Ways The Band is truly an “unforgettable” experience, which is why they are “the next best thing to Journey!”

TICKET PRICES

WILLSCOT GA - $25.80

RY HUBBARD PIT - $43.66

NATIONAL POOLS VIP SKYBOX - $113.49

