Shaun Hague (Lead Guitar/Lead Vocals)

Shaun Hague has built quite the resume in the last decade of his life. At just 17, he was named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues and by 21, the young guitarist was playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty.

In honor of his biggest musical influence (Eric Clapton), Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman – A Tribute to Eric Clapton which has become the #1 selling tribute to Eric Clapton in North America.

Robert Monroe (Keyboard/Vocals)

Robert Monroe is the founding member of Journeyman and a versatile performer of blues, gospel, latin, jazz, and classical. He is a Hammond artist and a highly sought after freelancer in the Chicagoland area. Robert is a regular performer with Elan Artists, Simply the Best, a Tribute to Tina Turner, Andrew Blake Band, and many others.

Darius Peterson (Drums)

Darius Peterson has been a fixture on the Chicago music scene as a professional for over 25 years. He began playing at the age of 3, and has had the opportunity to share stages with many notable artists. Well versed in the gospel, R&B, Pop, and Rock genres, Darius continues to contribute to the music scene not only in Chicago, but all across the country.

Dina Bach (Vocals/Percussion)

Dina Bach, Chicago-based singer-songwriter and recording artist, has been performing and building an original music career for over a decade, with music airing on Big 95.5, WGN Radio, NPR’s WNIJ, Radio One Chicago, and Radio Sobro Nashville. To add to these original music accomplishments, she was also asked to sing the National Anthem for her home-town Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. With a genuinely charismatic and glowing personality live and off stage, her warm vocals and evocative lyrics create a sound that is both original and approachable. When she is not touring with Journeyman- A Tribute to Eric Clapton, you can find her performing throughout the Midwest, writing music in Nashville and releasing original recordings. (www.dinabach.com)

Brandon Stephens (Bass)

Brandon Stephens is an accomplished bassist, producer, and professional musician with over 10 years of experience in the music industry. His style is heavily influenced by the greats in the bass world, including Marcus Miller, James Jamerson, and Sharay Reed. Brandon was born and raised in Chicago, Il, where he continues to reside and be an active member of the music community. He has a passion for all genres of music, and his work showcases his ability to seamlessly blend various styles and create something truly unique. With his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to his craft, Brandon Stephens is a rising star in the music industry.