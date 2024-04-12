Joy Jammers Group Music Class

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Children’s Music Class on the back porch at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $15

Joy Jammers is a joyful, interactive group musical experience for children and their caregivers at The Floyd Country Store. These FUN and developmentally appropriate classes are produced by Kari Kovick and Heart of a Child Music Education and foster a love of music while building foundational musical skills, safe connection, secure attachment, and healthy community. Dates are subject to cancellation or change pending teacher availability, inclement weather, illness, etc. Individual classes are $15 per child for drop in. Four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price.