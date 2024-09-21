Jstop Latin Soul w/ Big Lick Latin Underground

× Expand Jefferson Center

What better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month than a full dance floor, a live DJ, great food and friends, and the very first CD release party of this home-town favorite, Jstop Latin Soul!

As the region's sole Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble, led by trombonist Joel Stopka and bassist/guitarist Brian Mesko, they exemplify top-tier musicianship and a dedication to cultural diversity, delivering a fiery blend of jazz, rumba, salsa, and cha cha. The rhythm section is infectious, featuring Latin percussionists Vladimir Espinosa and David Sandoval, drummer DeWayne Peters, and pianist 'Montuno Tom' Floyd. Recording artist Bobby Read adds masterful sax, Jamiel Allen contributes sultry synth and organ, and Willis Greenstreet provides intelligent guitar solos.

Teaming up with Big Lick Latin Underground, an organization of passionate dancers dedicated to creating latin dance events, this will be a night to remember!

Check us out at www.jstoplatinsoul.com!

General Admission: $15

Big Lick Latin Underground will be leading a DANCE CLASS from 8:00PM - 8:30PM, which is included with the ticket for this performance.