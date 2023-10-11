JStop Latin Soul

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime 

Hispanic Heritage Celebration!

General Admission: $12 + tax Advanced, $15 + tax - Day of Show (plus fees)

Formed in 2018, Jstop Latin Soul came together when trombonist Joel Stopka and bassist/guitarist Brian Mesko teamed up to explore their passion for Afro-Cuban music & Jazz in SW Virginia. The duo has brought together a collective of the area’s finest musicians that really bring the heat!

