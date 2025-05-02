Julius Rodriguez Quartet

Julius Rodriguez, the New York-born, Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer, transcends genres to deliver a unique sound. Acclaimed by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and The FADER, he has collaborated with artists like Wynton Marsalis and A$AP Rocky, garnering tens of millions of streams. Known for breaking musical boundaries, Julius continues to innovate with his second full-length album, "EVERGREEN" [Verve Records]. This album epitomizes the spirit of jazz, inviting listeners to enjoy music beyond genre labels, focusing on dancing, feeling, and thinking.

Friday, May 2, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. | GET TICKETS

Friday, May 2, 2025 - 9:00 p.m. | GET TICKETS

GENERAL ADMISSION: $35