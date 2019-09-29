Jump into Mystery and Big Lick Brewing, 9/29/19, 2:00 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Jump Into Mystery returns to Big Lick Brewing on Sunday, 9/29/19, 2:00 – 5:00 PM. Our last event sold out quickly, so get your tickets fast! Space is limited to 50 people. In this reality event, a murder has been committed and you must find out who did it, how, and why from among the characters. You must find clues, question others, and solve the crime. Along the way, you can bribe or blackmail others to get valuable information. $36 per person (plus Eventbrite Fee) includes the mystery event and your first beer with food purchase available from Tuco’s Taqueria or Beamer’s 25. Come at 1:30 PM to purchase food and drink and prepare to play the game.

Purchase tickets at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-lick-murder-mystery-tickets-60205875394?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2PxjsFKiYe6GVSIu3NQubqsE4U5oHKlJyyCilf_xCrDeJ28pNZqEQphVc