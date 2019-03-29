Jump Into Mystery Interactive Mystery Event at Beliveau Estate Winery

× Expand Jump Into Mystery Jump Into Mystery

Experience Beliveau Estate Winery in a whole new way. This is an interactive murder mystery event, where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The cost of this event is $50 per person (plus tax), which includes the murder mystery event and heavy hors d'oeuvres and 1 glass of wine.

Tickets available to purchase at the winery or by calling 540-961-0505.