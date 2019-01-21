Jump Into Mystery Interactive Mystery Event at Local Roots Restaurant

Local Roots - A Farm to Table Restaurant 1314 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia

Experience Local Roots in a whole new way. This is an interactive murder mystery event, where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The cost of the event is $51 per person (plus fees & tax), which includes the murder mystery event and bar snacks featuring pimento cheese, country ham, and veggie sandwiches along with hummus, soup shooters, and heirloom popcorn.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-evening-tickets-54371944951

Local Roots - A Farm to Table Restaurant 1314 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia
