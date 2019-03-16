Jump Into Mystery Interactive Mystery Event at The Maridor

× Expand Jump Into Mystery Jump Into Mystery

Experience Maridor in a whole new way. This is an interactive murder mystery event, where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The cost of the event is $50 per person (plus fees & tax), which includes the murder mystery event and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-event-tickets-55788312344?aff=ebdssbdestsearch