Jump Into Mystery Interactive Mystery Event at Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar, 6/15/19, 6-9 PM

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The ticket price is $50 (plus eventbrite fee) and includes the interactive murder mystery event and a buffet meal filled with Tizzone's famous Italian dishes!

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jump-into-mystery-tickets-60385602964?aff=ebdssbdestsearch