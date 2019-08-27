Jump into Mystery at Parkway Brewing Co. 8/27/19 - 5:30 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us at this interactive murder mystery event where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The ticket price is $35 and includes the interactive murder mystery event and one full size fresh beer or draft kombucha of your choice!

Lazy Bulldog Food Truck will be there serving up their amazing dishes!

Purchase tickets at:

https://parkway.yapsody.com/event/index/444906/jump-into-mystery?fbclid=IwAR2YhgKTipTLqVKNtpGYD5PSvE5kbsjHVPtWRbrPQ1ZYJTnGojFGekbVHak