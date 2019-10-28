Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19

to Google Calendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00

Rockfish Food & Wine 1402 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia

Join us Monday, October 28th, 6:00-8:30 PM, for an interactive Halloween murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Come solve the mystery! Feel free to come in Halloween costume!

Tickets are $55 and includes dinner and the mystery event.

Purchase tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jump-into-mystery-at-rockfish-tickets-72787648817?fbclid=IwAR3qVMMi1DYBiSE1gYU-KEh_V2GyO5Ysj6W1S2kcTJkIkgxemDDo3nQBGUg

Info

Rockfish
Rockfish Food & Wine 1402 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, This & That
540-904-5454
to Google Calendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jump into Mystery at Rockfish Food & Wine for Halloween Murder Mystery, 10/28/19 - 2019-10-28 18:00:00