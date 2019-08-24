Jump into Mystery at Seven Doors Winery, Saturday August 24th, 6:00 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Experience Seven Doors Winery in a whole new way! Join us at this interactive murder mystery event (with a magical twist) where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Tickets are $40 per person and includes light appetizers. Wine will be available to purchase on-site.

(This event is 14 and up if accompanied by an adult!)

Purchase tickets at:

https://squareup.com/store/seven-doors-winery?fbclid=IwAR3QgLXxwJDc91uEXIUgw9BB_4tgyW7Vt5HbkQtjy0oFb4epDufy4m3uU24