Jump into Mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards on 6/27/21, 1:00 PM

Join Jump into Mystery on 6/27/21 at 1pm for a murder mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards! If you have not checked out this brand new vineyard in Troutville, now is your chance. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $25 through 6/6/21. Tickets will then be $30 per person. Wine will be available for purchase throughout the event and you are welcome to bring your own food. Please note that this will be an OUTDOOR event under a large pavilion. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards