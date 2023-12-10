Jump into Mystery- A Tacky Sweater Murder Mystery at Well Hung Vineyard

× Expand Jump into Mystery, LLC Jump into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery at Well Hung Vineyard on Sunday December 10, 2023 from 6:00-9:00pm for a Tacky Holiday Sweater Murder Mystery! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 6pm. Wear your favorite tacky holiday sweater and join us!