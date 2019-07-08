Jump into Mystery at Three Notch'd, 7/8/19, 6:00 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. The ticket price is $35 and includes the interactive murder mystery event, endless snacks (handcrafted parmesan fries & pretzel bites), and one full size fresh beer of your choice!

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-monday-interactive-murder-mystery-event-tickets-60260583026?aff=ebdssbdestsearch