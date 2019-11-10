× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Jump into Mystery and Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 11/10/19, 2-5 PM

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, eat and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The ticket price is $35 and includes the interactive murder mystery event, and one full size fresh beer of your choice! Appetizers will be half price throughout this event!

Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-monday-tickets-67837807709?aff=ebdssbdestsearch