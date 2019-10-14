× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Murder Mystery Monday | Halloween Edition

Jump into Mystery and Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery Halloween Mystery, 10/14/19, 6-9 PM

An interactive murder mystery event where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Come solve the mystery! The ticket price is $35 and includes the interactive murder mystery event, endless snacks (handcrafted parmesan fries & pretzel bites), and one full size fresh beer of your choice! Feel free to come in Halloween costume!

Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-monday-halloween-edition-tickets-67837807709?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1nfOQrj5wc2m8E7VClvOVadPY7hMKrHhXbCaIQBA5cyyJQ3jQwekn2hNo