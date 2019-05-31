Jump into Mystery at Virginia Mountain Vineyards

Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia

Join Jump into Mystery at Virginia Mountain Vineyards on May 31, 2019 at 7pm for a murder mystery evening under the tent!

This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money!

You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink! In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Come solve the mystery! Your $42 ticket price will include the interactive murder mystery event, your first glass of wine, and the eventbrite fee!

Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-mountain-vineyards-murder-mystery-evening-tickets-60930047412?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR2tx1iGWmM4KE5IbDf0KR9YyPGwm9fOvhiCBc8g_TC2o9cMEW3sWRREmxE

Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia View Map
