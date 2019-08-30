× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Jump into Mystery at Virginia Museum of Transportation, Friday, 8/30/19, 7:00 PM

Come join us for A Luau to Die For, an interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

This event is open to ages 16+ (if accompanied by adult). Wear your favorite Hawaiian attire!

The cost is $45 per person includes game and dinner (hamburger or hot dog/side/drink provided by Ken & Jayne’s Burgers & Dogs).

Tickets will be sold through August 28th at

https://www.showclix.com/event/jump-into-mystery-at-vmt