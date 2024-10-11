June Star with Will Farmer & Valerie McQueen

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Baltimore Maryland’s June Star (Andrew Grimm and Dave Hadley), with aching vocals and plaintive folk arrangements, comes off like a Smog-era Bill Callahan if he had chosen to dive inward or The Jayhawks if they were more keen to stark emotional realism. Grimm’s rich baritone voice and Hadley’s atmospheric, elegiac pedal steel brings a time-honored aesthetic to their unique tales of fractious love, quixotic anxiety, the looming shadow of death, and the promise of redemption. June Star has performed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC and West Virginia.

“There may have been a few lineup changes during the now two decades long career of June Star, but the real constants in that time have been the leadership of Andrew Grimm and the unwavering quality and originality of the music. Add to that Andrew’s highly individual and powerfully evocative vocal style that can't be mistaken for anyone else's; a style that displays his ability to go through a variety of emotions, situations and tempos. Add his peerless writing and the sheer dynamism and originality of everything this talented artist/ band produces and what more could any roots music fan wish for?”

—Mike Morrison, American Roots UK

There’s an easy feeling when Will Farmer starts to sing, and his smooth tenor voice blends with his effortless guitar playing. There is a comfort in his songs, a reminder that love, loss, and hope are emotions we all share. Like a campfire on a crisp fall evening, listening to Will Farmer play music is good for the soul.

Born and raised in Southwest Virginia, Will has been part of the Roanoke music scene for nearly 20 years. His solo performances have something in common with the bands he’s been in. You’ll hear his skillful songwriting from his most recent project, Appalachian Soul, his instrumental prowess from the bluegrass jams of Blue Moonshine, and his attention grabbing vocals from the party band Monkey Fuzz.

Unhurried and authentic, singer-songwriter Valerie McQueen uses her voice as an instrument to tell life’s stories. A little bit folk, sometimes country, Valerie chronicles a life shaped by seasons through melody and rhythm, sharing experiences that we can all relate to. Influenced by strong female voices like Gillian Welch and Allison Krauss, Valerie marries her powerful voice, acoustic guitar and purposeful lyrics to create songs that embody the stories she’s telling.

Virginia-raised and Virginia-based, Valerie has called the Shenandoah Valley home for the past 12 years. Together with her family, she weaves music into her life, using her craft to document her experience. After a season of raising young children, Valerie is recharged with new experiences to share through music, shaped by vulnerability and confidence.

Valerie released her 11 song solo-album titled “Speckled Moon” in August 2023. She also released two singles, August and Fly, in the beginning of 2023 and both are available on streaming platforms.

Friday, October 11th, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show