Juneteenth Event at Booker T. Washington National Monument

Booker T. Washington National Monument hosts the annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music. Everyone is invited to share in the fellowship, fun, and festivities as our community comes together to celebrate one of the most important moments in our nation’s history, the moment of emancipation.

This celebration commemorates the release of approximately four million people of African descent from the bonds of slavery after the end of the Civil War. Booker T. Washington remembered the great day of emancipation stating his mother “was standing by my side, leaned over and kissed her children, while tears of joy ran down her cheeks. She explained to us what it all meant, that this was the day for which she had been so long praying, but fearing that she would never live to see.”

This celebration takes place on the plantation where Booker T. Washington was born. The day includes living history tours about the first breath of freedom Booker T. Washington took in the spring of 1865. There will be gospel singing, food vendors, and children's activities.

The event is free. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Juneteenth has been conducted as a special event at Booker T. Washington National Monument for over a decade.