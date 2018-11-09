Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School
North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied byMusic Theatre International, New York, NY
The North Cross Lower School presents their annual musical:It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Helen, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.
November 9 and 10 at 7pm: For two nights only, come to this free, family friendly musical that will have all ages laughing! Presented by the North Cross School Lower School.