Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School

to Google Calendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00

North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

November 9 and 10 at 7pm: For two nights only, come to this free, family friendly musical that will have all ages laughing! Presented by the North Cross School Lower School.

Info
North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
5409896641
to Google Calendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical! Presented by North Cross School Lower School - 2018-11-09 19:00:00